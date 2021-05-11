carVertical Hits One Day Volume of $301,511.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. carVertical has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $301,511.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.