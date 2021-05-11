Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $224.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

