Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.

CSTL opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.22 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,121 shares of company stock worth $26,998,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

