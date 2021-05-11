Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,820. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $486.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

