Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.96 ($5.84).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.25 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

