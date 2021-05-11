Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CELC stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

