Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLRB remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

A number of research firms have commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

