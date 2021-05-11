Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $47.68 million and $159,734.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,619,685 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

