Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

