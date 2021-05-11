Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

