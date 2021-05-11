Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.