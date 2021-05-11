Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 3,312.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Okta by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $230.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $806,326.44. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.