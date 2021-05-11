Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

