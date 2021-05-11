Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

