Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $17.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CAGDF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 9,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

