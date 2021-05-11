Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CERV stock traded down C$0.31 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.33. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,466. The stock has a market cap of C$266.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.26.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

