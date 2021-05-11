CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $24.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.74 million and the highest is $25.70 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $106.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,109. CEVA has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 327.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

