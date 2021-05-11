CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets."

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CEVA stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 344,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

