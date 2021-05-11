CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of CF stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 325,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

