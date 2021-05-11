Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $332.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.39 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

