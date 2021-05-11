Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $694.72 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $704.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.85 and its 200-day moving average is $634.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

