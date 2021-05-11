Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,537. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -411.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

