Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.