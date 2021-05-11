Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

