China Online Education Group (COE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. China Online Education Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of COE stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.