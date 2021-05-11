China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNP. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE:SNP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,589. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $14,219,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.