Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $16.62. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 4,284 shares traded.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The company has a market cap of $653.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

