Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,391.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,474.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $888.62 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

