Choice Hotels International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.23. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,275.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

