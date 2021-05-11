Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.94. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.