Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 1,225,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $747,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

