Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

