Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. 24,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

