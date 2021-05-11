CIBC Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Boralex stock opened at C$36.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.55. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

