CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $38.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 240,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 813.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $71,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

