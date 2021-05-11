Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $16,203,542.09 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44.

On Wednesday, April 21st, David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

Shares of CI traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.86. 1,377,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,759. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

