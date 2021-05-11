CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

