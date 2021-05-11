Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEC. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

XEC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

