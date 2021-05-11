Cimarex Energy (XEC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/28/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/22/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

4/21/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/20/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

XEC opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

