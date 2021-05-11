Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 15th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.74 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

