Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. 9,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,169. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.