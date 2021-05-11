Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 110,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,594. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

