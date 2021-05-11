CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

CCMP stock opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.