CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti Sells 9,486 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNA opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

