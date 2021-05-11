CNB Bank Buys 475 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold 51,701 shares of company stock worth $6,967,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

