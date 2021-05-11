CNB Bank Has $583,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,263. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.