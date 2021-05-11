CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,034,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $11.34 on Tuesday, reaching $321.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.39 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

