CNB Bank Sells 1,129 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CNB Bank decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 776,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

