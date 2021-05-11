CNB Bank Sells 3,599 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.