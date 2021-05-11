CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,536,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,087. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

